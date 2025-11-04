Left Menu

India's Pollution Crisis: Dharuhera Tops October's Air Quality Chart

In October, Dharuhera, Haryana, was the most polluted city with a PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³. Delhi, ranked sixth, showed a 107 µg/m³ average. Despite minor stubble burning impact, year-round emissions drive pollution. Only six cities met WHO air quality guidelines, highlighting the urgent need for long-term solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:13 IST
India's Pollution Crisis: Dharuhera Tops October's Air Quality Chart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dharuhera, in the state of Haryana, emerged as India's most polluted city last month, recording a concerning PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³, according to recent data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This level significantly breaches national safety standards.

Delhi, similarly battling severe pollution, ranked sixth with an average PM2.5 concentration threefold higher than the previous month. The rise is attributed to perennial emission sources, indicating an urgent call for comprehensive environmental policies beyond existing seasonal action plans.

Despite only contributing minimally to pollution levels, the practice of stubble burning spotlights the need for multi-faceted approaches. With most cities failing to meet World Health Organization guidelines, a stark reminder emerges of the broader challenges in India's fight against air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025