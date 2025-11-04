India's Pollution Crisis: Dharuhera Tops October's Air Quality Chart
In October, Dharuhera, Haryana, was the most polluted city with a PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³. Delhi, ranked sixth, showed a 107 µg/m³ average. Despite minor stubble burning impact, year-round emissions drive pollution. Only six cities met WHO air quality guidelines, highlighting the urgent need for long-term solutions.
Dharuhera, in the state of Haryana, emerged as India's most polluted city last month, recording a concerning PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³, according to recent data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This level significantly breaches national safety standards.
Delhi, similarly battling severe pollution, ranked sixth with an average PM2.5 concentration threefold higher than the previous month. The rise is attributed to perennial emission sources, indicating an urgent call for comprehensive environmental policies beyond existing seasonal action plans.
Despite only contributing minimally to pollution levels, the practice of stubble burning spotlights the need for multi-faceted approaches. With most cities failing to meet World Health Organization guidelines, a stark reminder emerges of the broader challenges in India's fight against air pollution.
