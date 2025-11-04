Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board's Mega Investment: A Fresh Flow for Delhi's Water Infrastructure

The Delhi Jal Board has allocated over Rs 700 crore for water and sewer projects across 68 assembly constituencies in Delhi. This decentralized funding approach aims to ensure swift and accountable project execution. Transparency is bolstered by a strict monitoring system and real-time project tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:16 IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced an unprecedented release of over Rs 700 crore for sewer and water infrastructure projects across 68 assembly constituencies in Delhi, signifying a major step towards enhancing the capital's essential utilities.

According to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the decentralization of fund allocation empowers local MLAs to address specific constituency needs, ensuring equitable and targeted development. The New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment areas are excluded as they are managed by another authority.

To uphold transparency and efficiency, a central Project Management Unit will oversee the projects, implementing a robust system for real-time geo-tagging and tracking of progress to ensure effective utilization of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

