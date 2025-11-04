Left Menu

Global Climate Commitments Fall Short in UN's Latest Assessment

A United Nations report reveals that new climate-fighting plans have achieved minimal progress in reducing global warming, despite the commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement. The withdrawal of the United States exacerbates the setback, necessitating further efforts from other nations to compensate for increased American carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:19 IST
The United Nations' latest assessment shows that global efforts to combat climate change are insufficient. According to the UN Environment Program's Emissions Gap report, recently submitted national plans have only marginally reduced future warming estimates.

Despite the commitment under the 2015 Paris Agreement for countries to update their climate action plans every five years, progress remains slow. The report highlights the detrimental impact of the United States' recent decision to exit the Paris Agreement, reversing gains made by initiatives during the Biden administration.

The global community faces the challenge of curbing emissions further to meet the Paris goals, with the need to cut 2 billion tonnes more of carbon dioxide annually to counterbalance rising American pollution levels. Climate experts stress the urgency of accelerating global efforts as temperature targets remain at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

