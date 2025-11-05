Earthquake Shakes Sakha: A Tremor in Russia's Northeast
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern region of Sakha in Russia, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers beneath the surface. Authorities are assessing any potential damage and the implications for local communities.
05-11-2025
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Sakha in Russia on Tuesday, delivering a notable jolt to the region.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.46 miles), presenting potential concerns for structural integrity and the safety of residents.
Emergency services have been dispatched to evaluate any damages and provide necessary assistance, as officials monitor the situation closely for any aftershocks.
