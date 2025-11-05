Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Sakha: A Tremor in Russia's Northeast

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern region of Sakha in Russia, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers beneath the surface. Authorities are assessing any potential damage and the implications for local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:26 IST
Earthquake Shakes Sakha: A Tremor in Russia's Northeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Sakha in Russia on Tuesday, delivering a notable jolt to the region.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.46 miles), presenting potential concerns for structural integrity and the safety of residents.

Emergency services have been dispatched to evaluate any damages and provide necessary assistance, as officials monitor the situation closely for any aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
2
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
3
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global
4
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025