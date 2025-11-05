Japan Deploys Troops in Bear Crisis

In an unprecedented move, Japan has dispatched troops to northern regions to assist in controlling a surge in bear attacks. The decision follows a significant rise in bear sightings, especially in the small town of Kazuno, which has faced increasing risk from bear encounters.

Local authorities report more than 8,000 sightings this year in Akita, the location of a majority of bear-related incidents. The troops, equipped with specialized gear, are aiding in the capture and culling of bears, a necessary action to manage the population surge attributed to climate change and decreased natural food sources.

The Ministry of the Environment confirms that the situation, intensified by an aging hunter population and changes in habitat, requires immediate action. Government efforts include enhancing hunting regulations and recruiting more hunters as the country braces for continued challenges in wildlife management.

