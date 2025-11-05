Govt Commits $80M to Groundbreaking Research Driving NZ’s Future

In a major boost to New Zealand’s scientific and innovation ecosystem, the Government has announced an $80 million investment in 107 cutting-edge research projects under the prestigious Marsden Fund, aimed at advancing knowledge with the potential to transform the nation’s economy, health, and environment.

The funding, to be distributed over the next three years, will support both established research leaders and emerging scientists, ensuring that New Zealand remains at the forefront of global discovery and innovation.

Science, Innovation, and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti said the investment reflects the Government’s long-term commitment to “blue skies research” — investigator-led projects that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“The Marsden Fund invests in investigator-led, innovative research to foster breakthrough discoveries with the potential to deliver lasting benefits for our economy, environment, and wellbeing,” Dr Reti said. “The Government is committed to investing in blue skies research that sparks innovative thinking, drives the development of new skills, and generates transformative knowledge for New Zealand’s future.”

Supporting the Next Generation of Scientists

This year’s Marsden Fund round includes:

37 Fast-Start grants for early-career researchers, designed to encourage emerging scientific talent.

68 Standard grants, backing established researchers and collaborative teams.

Two Marsden Fund Council Awards for large, interdisciplinary projects tackling complex national and global challenges.

These initiatives will collectively nurture a thriving research environment that bridges disciplines, empowers young scientists, and supports innovation pipelines across academia and industry.

“The diversity of projects highlights the strength and creativity of New Zealand’s research community,” Dr Reti noted. “We’re seeing our brightest minds tackling everything from global health issues to sustainable energy, advanced materials, and digital technologies.”

Projects with Transformative Potential

The selected research projects cover an extraordinary range of disciplines — from health sciences and biotechnology to earth systems and artificial intelligence. Among the standout initiatives funded this year are:

Improving cancer treatment through advanced cell therapies – spearheaded by the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, this project explores immune cell manipulation to target hard-to-treat cancers.

Turning geothermal waste heat into renewable electricity – Earth Sciences New Zealand researchers aim to repurpose excess geothermal energy to power cleaner, more efficient industries.

Combating drug-resistant tuberculosis in Māori and Pasifika communities – University of Otago scientists are developing new therapies and public health models to address persistent disparities in infectious disease outcomes.

Harnessing native plant microbiomes to improve crop resilience – Bioeconomy Science Institute researchers will explore how New Zealand’s indigenous plants can inspire sustainable agricultural innovation.

Beyond these examples, other funded projects will explore mathematical modelling, quantum computing, and biodiversity preservation — ensuring that New Zealand contributes meaningfully to the world’s most pressing scientific frontiers.

Building a Future-Ready Science System

The Marsden Fund is widely regarded as the cornerstone of New Zealand’s scientific excellence, providing flexible and competitive funding for high-quality, curiosity-driven research.

Dr Reti emphasized that the Government’s broader science reform agenda will modernize the national funding system to better connect research with industry, entrepreneurship, and social benefit — while continuing to protect academic independence and exploratory inquiry.

“As we introduce a new science funding system to better support our scientists, industry, and economy, we will continue to champion a diverse portfolio of research activities — including blue skies, strategic, mission-led, applied, commercialisation, and industry-focused projects,” Dr Reti said.

A Platform for Global Impact

The $80 million commitment is expected to generate substantial long-term returns — not only through scientific discoveries but also through training the next generation of innovators, attracting international collaborations, and fostering resilience across key sectors.

This year’s investment comes at a time when countries worldwide are ramping up R&D spending to address challenges such as climate change, pandemics, food security, and digital transformation. By empowering local researchers, New Zealand aims to secure its place as a global contributor to knowledge and innovation.

“These projects show the breadth and ambition of New Zealand’s research community, and the Government’s commitment to supporting ideas that will shape our future,” Dr Reti concluded.

For a detailed list of all 107 funded projects and their summaries, visit the Royal Society Te Apārangi website: https://www.royalsociety.org.nz/what-we-do/funds-and-opportunities/marsden/awarded-grants/marsden-fund-awards-2025