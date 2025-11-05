Left Menu

EU's 2040 Emission Targets: A Climate Compromise or A Step Back?

The European Union has pledged to slash carbon emissions by 90% by 2040 in a move seen as a compromise of its climate goals. With opposition from several member states, the agreement includes provisions for buying carbon credits and reassessing policies. Critics argue this weakens the EU's climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:19 IST
  • Belgium

The European Union announced a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2040, a plan that signals both progress and compromise in its climate agenda. Despite initial enthusiasm, this agreement comes with criticism and controversy, particularly from nations like Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, who opposed the move.

The deal allows the EU to purchase carbon credits from less-developed countries, sparking criticism from environmental groups who argue that it outsources the bloc's emission responsibilities. Key compromises were reached, including postponement of new carbon trading regulations and reassessment of climate policies based on economic performance.

With geopolitical and economic tensions influencing EU climate policy, the newly reached agreement will face a vote in the European Parliament before becoming binding. EU leaders emphasize balancing climate action with economic competitiveness, as they prepare to present their stance at the COP30 conference in Brazil.

