Tragic Drowning Incident in Tedhi River Claims Two Lives

A mother and daughter drowned when their boat capsized in Tedhi River. The victims, Urmila Devi and Nandini, were returning home when the accident occurred. Villagers discovered the overturned boat and alerted the authorities. Both bodies were recovered, and an investigation is ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Tedhi River, where a woman and her daughter, identified as Urmila Devi (42) and Nandini (14), drowned after their boat capsized on Wednesday, according to local police authorities.

The duo, residents of Godiyan Purwa in the Nagar Kotwali area, were reportedly returning home when the tragedy struck. Villagers spotted the overturned boat near the riverbank, prompting them to alert the police.

A search operation, aided by local divers, led to the recovery of both bodies late in the evening. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Rawat stated that preliminary investigations suggest the boat lost balance. Further action awaits the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

