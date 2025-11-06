In the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi, officials in the Philippines reported a rise in the death toll to at least 114, with 127 people still missing. The natural disaster, which particularly hammered Cebu province, has left many locals reeling from unexpected flash floods that engulfed communities.

As Kalmaegi made its way toward Vietnam, concerns over flood control projects and their efficacy arose, highlighted by a recent corruption scandal tied to substandard infrastructure. Cebu, in particular, struggles with recovery as the typhoon arrived just weeks after a destructive earthquake.

With the Philippines frequently hit by severe weather and geological events, Kalmaegi's impact underscores the need for improved disaster preparedness measures. Meanwhile, Vietnam braces for the potential aftereffects as communities scramble to mitigate the anticipated damage.