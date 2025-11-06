Left Menu

Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi Lashes Central Philippines: Raising Concerns Over Disaster Preparedness

Typhoon Kalmaegi has wrought devastation in the central Philippines, leaving at least 114 dead and 127 missing. The central province of Cebu was severely impacted by flash floods, prompting the declaration of a state of calamity. The typhoon continues its path, threatening Vietnam with more severe weather.

Updated: 06-11-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 05:27 IST
  • Philippines

In the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi, officials in the Philippines reported a rise in the death toll to at least 114, with 127 people still missing. The natural disaster, which particularly hammered Cebu province, has left many locals reeling from unexpected flash floods that engulfed communities.

As Kalmaegi made its way toward Vietnam, concerns over flood control projects and their efficacy arose, highlighted by a recent corruption scandal tied to substandard infrastructure. Cebu, in particular, struggles with recovery as the typhoon arrived just weeks after a destructive earthquake.

With the Philippines frequently hit by severe weather and geological events, Kalmaegi's impact underscores the need for improved disaster preparedness measures. Meanwhile, Vietnam braces for the potential aftereffects as communities scramble to mitigate the anticipated damage.

