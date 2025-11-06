Angel Yeast's Production Line Revolutionizes Sustainable Protein Industry

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has inaugurated its groundbreaking yeast protein production facility at the Baiyang Biotechnology Park in Yichang, Hubei. The cutting-edge plant is set to produce 11,000 tons annually, catering to the rising demand for sustainable protein sources worldwide.

The company's innovative product, AngeoPro, honored with the iSEE 'Annual Innovative Technology' and FoodBev 'Best Ingredient Innovation' awards, boasts exceptional purity and a clean taste profile, enhanced by advanced bio-fermentation techniques.

Fully automated and independent of external factors, this new production line marks a significant step in Angel Yeast's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable protein solutions, addressing the global shift towards health, nutrition, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)