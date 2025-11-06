Left Menu

Angel Yeast's Production Line Revolutionizes Sustainable Protein Industry

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has launched its new yeast protein production line, producing 11,000 tons annually in Yichang. This plant boosts the company's presence in the sustainable protein market. The product, AngeoPro, has won awards for innovation and eco-friendliness, and the facility utilizes advanced fermentation technology for efficient production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yichang | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:00 IST
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has inaugurated its groundbreaking yeast protein production facility at the Baiyang Biotechnology Park in Yichang, Hubei. The cutting-edge plant is set to produce 11,000 tons annually, catering to the rising demand for sustainable protein sources worldwide.

The company's innovative product, AngeoPro, honored with the iSEE 'Annual Innovative Technology' and FoodBev 'Best Ingredient Innovation' awards, boasts exceptional purity and a clean taste profile, enhanced by advanced bio-fermentation techniques.

Fully automated and independent of external factors, this new production line marks a significant step in Angel Yeast's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable protein solutions, addressing the global shift towards health, nutrition, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

