NHLS Launches Mobile App to Boost Lab Access and Clinical Decision-Making

In a progressive move toward digital healthcare transformation, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has officially launched a dedicated mobile application that offers seamless access to its Laboratory User Handbook. The new mobile tool is now available for free download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, marking a significant leap forward in supporting real-time clinical decision-making and enhancing service delivery across South Africa’s healthcare system.

The app, titled “NHLS Laboratory User Handbook,” serves as a comprehensive and interactive digital guide designed especially for clinicians, medical officers, laboratory personnel, and healthcare practitioners. It provides instant access to vital laboratory test information, protocols, diagnostic guidelines, specimen collection instructions, turnaround times, and other critical data required at the point of care.

A Tool for Better Diagnostics, Right in Your Pocket

The NHLS underscored the app’s importance in enabling efficient diagnostic support, especially in settings where immediate access to physical documentation may not be possible. Through this innovative digital solution, healthcare professionals in both the public and private sectors can now retrieve laboratory information on-the-go, enhancing the accuracy and timeliness of patient diagnosis and treatment.

“By putting essential laboratory guidance directly into the hands of healthcare professionals, the app reinforces NHLS’ commitment to innovation, quality, and improved patient care nationwide,” the organisation said in a press release.

The NHLS app supports a user-friendly interface, allowing quick navigation between sections. It includes:

An A–Z index of laboratory tests

Specimen collection instructions

Test-specific turnaround times

Interpretation guidelines

Pre-analytical and post-analytical information

Alerts on new tests, temporary test unavailability, or procedure updates

Supporting Digital Transformation in Public Health

This initiative is part of the NHLS’s broader Digital Transformation Strategy, which aims to:

Modernize laboratory systems and services

Strengthen the integration between healthcare workers and diagnostic tools

Increase efficiency in healthcare delivery

Reduce errors and delays caused by information gaps

Promote paperless access to updated information

By digitizing the laboratory user handbook, the NHLS ensures that the content is constantly updated, reflecting the latest advances in laboratory medicine, national disease surveillance protocols, and clinical best practices.

“This forms part of the NHLS’ broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving access to information, enhancing laboratory efficiency, and supporting clinicians with real-time tools that make a difference at the point of care,” the statement read.

Bridging Urban and Rural Healthcare Gaps

One of the major advantages of the mobile application is its potential to bridge the divide between urban and rural healthcare facilities. In remote or under-resourced areas where internet connectivity and hardcopy reference materials are limited, clinicians can now access the same up-to-date laboratory information as their counterparts in major hospitals or academic institutions.

With offline capabilities also being explored for future versions of the app, the NHLS is determined to level the playing field and support equitable healthcare service delivery across South Africa.

How to Access the App

Healthcare workers and clinicians can download the NHLS Laboratory User Handbook app by searching for it on:

The Google Play Store for Android users

The Apple App Store for iOS users

The app is completely free of charge, and no login is required, making it readily accessible for all healthcare providers who interact with laboratory services in their line of work.

Looking Ahead: More Digital Solutions on the Horizon

The launch of this mobile application is only one component of the NHLS’s strategic commitment to digital innovation. Looking forward, the organisation aims to roll out additional digital tools and integrations, such as:

Integration of the app with Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Custom notifications on urgent updates or changes in testing procedures

Expanded access to training resources and e-learning modules

Enhanced reporting tools for clinician-lab communication

Through this digital expansion, the NHLS envisions a smarter, faster, and more connected health system, capable of responding dynamically to the needs of patients and practitioners alike.