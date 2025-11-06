Delhi's Winter Action Plan: Ensuring Shelter for All
The Delhi government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to launch its Winter Action Plan on November 15, aimed at providing shelter for the homeless amidst the harsh winter conditions.
The comprehensive plan includes the preparation of 250 temporary and 197 permanent shelters, along with the introduction of a new policy to enhance their quality. Modern technology and digital tools will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation and monitoring of these facilities.
Key initiatives include GPS-enabled rescue vans and biometric systems for staff attendance, all under the supervision of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and high-level oversight committees.
