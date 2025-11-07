France's Major Contribution to Global Forest Conservation
France will donate 500 million euros to Brazil's Tropical Forests Forever Facility to aid in the conservation of endangered global forests, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron at a pre-COP30 summit.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a significant move towards global forest conservation, France has pledged 500 million euros to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility. This multilateral fund, proposed by Brazil, aims to protect endangered forests worldwide.
The announcement was made by President Emmanuel Macron during a summit preceding the COP30 climate talks, scheduled from November 10-21 in Brazil's Belem.
This contribution underscores France's commitment to environmental protection and comes as part of international discussions to address climate change and conserve biodiversity.
