Brazil's Groundbreaking Tropical Forest Fund: A Leap Towards Sustainable Preservation

Brazil has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting the preservation of tropical forests, revealing details of a new fund supported by USD 5.5 billion in pledges. The plan, known as the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, was announced ahead of the United Nations climate summit at the edge of the Amazon.

As part of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's efforts, the fund is designed to challenge the economic logic underpinning deforestation. By offering financial rewards for forest conservation, Brazil seeks to make keeping trees more lucrative than cutting them down, thereby helping to curb global warming.

The announcement saw Norway step forward with a USD 3 billion pledge, the largest so far. The fund aims to attract USD 25 billion in debt within a few years, with hopes of expanding to USD 125 billion to support countries preserving their forests. It highlights an innovative economic approach to environmental conservation, spotlighting the role of Indigenous peoples and potential private sector involvement.

