Unearthing Sex-Linked Gene Mysteries in the Brain

Recent research uncovers how genes act differently in male and female brains, with implications for brain disorders. Hundreds of genes exhibit sex-biased activity. This genetic variance suggests evolutionary reasons and has been observed across species, hinting at profound implications on brain function and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new wave of scientific research is unveiling startling differences in how genes operate in male and female brains, potentially reshaping our understanding of intelligence, behavior, and susceptibility to disorders.

By investigating the genetic differences between sexes, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries behind sex-biased brain disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Early development stages already exhibit these genetic disparities, hinting at their ancient origins.

This pioneering study bridges the gap between genetic and environmental impacts, revealing significant sex-specific gene expressions that may have evolved to encourage distinct behaviors in males and females. Further studies could illuminate how these differences play out in brain function and disorders across species.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

