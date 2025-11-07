Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Vietnam and Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi has resulted in significant damage across Vietnam and the Philippines, causing fatalities, destruction of shrimp farms, and severe infrastructure disruption. Both nations are bracing for future storms as climate change intensifies their potency. Massive search-and-rescue operations are underway with authorities warning of imminent flooding risks.

Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across Vietnam and Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed devastation in Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and significant property damage due to powerful winds and torrential rain. This follows its deadly journey through the Philippines, where it claimed 188 lives.

As the typhoon made landfall in central Vietnam, it left a trail of destruction that included uprooted trees, damaged homes, and widespread power outages. Authorities are cautioning residents about additional heavy rain, which may lead to flooding and landslides across central provinces.

Gia Lai province sustained heavy losses from the typhoon, including damage to agriculture. Shrimp farm owner Nguyen Dinh Sa reported the destruction of nearly six metric tons of shrimp, amounting to a financial loss of approximately $38,000. Emergency and recovery operations are in full swing as the nation braces for further storms prompted by rising global temperatures.

