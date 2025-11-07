Delhi Zoo Reopens: A New Chapter After Avian Influenza Scare

The Delhi Zoo is preparing to reopen its gates to the public on November 8, following a more than two-month-long closure initiated on August 30. This closure was a response to the detection of avian influenza within its waterbird aviary, which resulted in the death of several birds.

Officials have confirmed that, after gaining the necessary approvals, the National Zoological Park will resume operations while maintaining strict biosafety and preventive protocols. Comprehensive cleaning, ongoing surveillance, and multiple testing rounds have been carried out under the 'Action Plan for Preparedness, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza (Revised 2021)' issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

Since the last recorded case of H5N1 avian influenza on September 1, random testing from the aviary and various enclosures has consistently returned negative results. This reopening follows prior closures due to similar outbreaks in 2016 and 2021. Established in 1959, the zoo encompasses 176 acres and is home to 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)