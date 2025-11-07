Left Menu

Revolutionizing Navi Mumbai: The Ulwe Coastal Road Project

The Ulwe Coastal Road project, linking Atal Setu and Navi Mumbai International Airport, has reached 60% completion. Spearheaded by CIDCO, the project aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, featuring advanced engineering techniques and energy-efficient measures to ensure long-term structural stability and sustainability.

  • Country:
  • India

The Ulwe Coastal Road project, poised to significantly transform the region's infrastructure, has reportedly achieved 60 percent physical progress. This crucial development, revealed by CIDCO, marks an important milestone towards its timely completion, enhancing connectivity between Atal Setu and the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Spanning 7 kilometers, the six-lane corridor is touted as one of the region's most influential infrastructure endeavors. Official details note that the road will integrate vital economic hubs, such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone, ensuring seamless transport solutions for logistics operators and commuters alike.

Incorporating state-of-the-art engineering techniques, the Ulwe Coastal Road is set to stand as a landmark, drastically alleviating road congestion and reducing travel times between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The project promises innovative safety features, including energy-efficient LED lighting and smart traffic management systems, ensuring both efficiency and sustainability.

