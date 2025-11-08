Left Menu

Climate Frontlines: Leaders Urge Action as Global Warming Intensifies

Leaders from the world's most climate-vulnerable countries shared dire accounts of climate change impacts at the UN climate talks near the Amazon rainforest. Discussions focused on forest protection and carbon markets, while Indigenous groups demanded inclusion. The absence of some major global leaders, including the US President, drew criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Amid the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations climate talks near the Amazon rainforest, officials from the most climate-vulnerable nations delivered stark messages about living on the frontline of global warming.

Climate talks emphasized initiatives for forest protection and carbon markets, while urgent testimonies highlighted severe climate impacts worldwide. Despite previous financial pledges, many countries are awaiting funds for climate adaptation.

The absence of key figures like US President Trump sparked criticism, while Indigenous leaders gained more recognition in climate negotiations, advocating for greater participation and forest conservation actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

