Rajasthan built, upgraded 36,000 km of roads in nearly two years: Govt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:03 IST
The Rajasthan government has spent nearly Rs 25,000 crore for constructing and upgrading 36,000 km of roads across the state since December 2023.

Another 12,391 road development projects worth Rs 14,816 crore were sanctioned for 28,600 km of roads across the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

The projects included constructing new highways, widening and upgrading existing roads, and the development of bridges, road overbridges (ROBs) and underbridges (RUBs), it added.

The government said that 1,564 villages and hamlets have been connected with roads, while 3,543 km of missing link roads are being developed at Rs 1,328 crore. Additionally, 327 ''Atal Pragati Paths'' have been approved with an estimated cost of Rs 813 crore, it said.

Under the state highway development initiative 6,249 km of roads have been built at Rs 8,194 crore, while work is in progress on eight highways covering 2,547 km, the statement said.

To improve connectivity between district headquarters, over 5,000 km of roads have been upgraded to major district roads, it said.

On the national highway network, 600 km have been widened and work on another 457 km is underway, it said.

To improve road safety at railway crossings, 10 ROBs and 14 RUBs have been completed, while 33 ROBs, 14 RUBs and 15 high-level bridges are under construction, the statement added.

