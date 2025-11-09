Left Menu

Make temples in Himachal responsible for running cow shelters: Ex-CM Shanta Kumar

If each major temple is given the legal responsibility to run a gaushala, Himachal could become the first state in the country where no stray cattle roam on the roads, Kumar said.He appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take the bold step of implementing this idea as a historic initiative.This will not only solve the stray animal problem but also uphold the values of cow protection in Hinduism.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:47 IST
Representative Image.
Former chief minister Shanta Kumar on Sunday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to enact a law making it mandatory for major temples in the state to operate cow shelters.

In a statement issued here, Kumar, a former union minister, pointed out that with the rapid increase in population and vehicles, stray cattle on the roads have become a major concern.

The proposed move will help address the growing problem of stray animals, which are “increasingly causing road accidents and loss of lives”, he said.

Highlighting the significant wealth of temples in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar stated that six major shrines — Mata Chintpurni, Mata Naina Devi, Mata Jwalamukhi, Mata Chamunda Devi, Mata Brajeshwari Devi (Kangra), and Baba Balak Nath Ji — collectively hold assets worth about Rs 2,000 crore, including Rs 85 crore in cash, Rs 300 crore in fixed deposits, Rs 500 crore in gold, and Rs 200 crore in silver.

''There are 36 temples under government control in the state, and all possess assets worth crores. If each major temple is given the legal responsibility to run a gaushala, Himachal could become the first state in the country where no stray cattle roam on the roads,'' Kumar said.

He appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take the “bold step of implementing this idea as a historic initiative''.

''This will not only solve the stray animal problem but also uphold the values of cow protection in Hinduism. Moreover, such a noble cause will enhance the temples' spiritual and social contribution,'' he added.

The BJP leader also noted that the state government currently collects a 'cow cess' of Rs 10 on every bottle of liquor, generating about Rs 1,000 crore annually, and said that these funds should be effectively utilised for cow protection.

