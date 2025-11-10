Left Menu

West Bengal's Weather: A Snapshot of Temperatures Across Regions

The India Meteorological Department reports that minimum temperatures in West Bengal will remain stable over the next five days. Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperatures in the state, while Kolkata experiences moderate conditions. Overall, dry weather is expected throughout the state in the coming week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that West Bengal will experience stable minimum temperatures over the next five days. While the weather is predicted to remain dry across the state, some variations exist in different regions.

Darjeeling, a popular Himalayan tourist destination, recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 10 degrees Celsius on Monday. In contrast, the nearby hill town of Kalimpong registered a significantly warmer minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, according to an IMD bulletin.

Among the state's plains, Sriniketan in Birbhum district observed the lowest temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kolkata and its neighbor, Salt Lake, noted slightly higher minimums at 19.3 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. The metropolis may see a minor decrease in temperature on Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

