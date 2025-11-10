Venetian Waters: Mimmo the Dolphin's Unlikely Adventure

A wild dolphin, known as "Mimmo," has captured the imagination of tourists as it navigates the bustling waters of Venice's St. Mark's Square. Yet, its presence stirs concern among experts over its safety amidst the lagoon's heavy marine traffic.

The lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage site, rarely sees these marine visitors. Venice's Natural History Museum head, Luca Mizzan, noted that while two dolphins appeared in March 2021 during COVID-19 restrictions, Mimmo arrived by late June, skillfully evading the water buses and gondolas in the busy St. Mark's Basin.

Despite the clamorous environment, Mimmo appears unfazed by the surrounding noise, according to Mizzan. Experts worry about potential injuries from boats and are tracking its patterns. They hope that as fish retreat in winter, Mimmo will move back to sea, though efforts to escort it might be in vain.