Hudco's Profit Surge: A Testament to Strategic Focus

Hudco reported a 3% net profit increase to Rs 710 crore for the September quarter of 2025. The company's total income climbed to Rs 3,251 crore, with loan sanctions and disbursements witnessing significant growth. Improved asset quality and projected robust growth further underscore its positive trajectory.

Updated: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) has disclosed a notable uptick in its financial performance, recording a 3% rise in net profit, amounting to Rs 710 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The state-owned enterprise, a leader in housing and infrastructure financing, exhibited an impressive surge in total income, reaching Rs 3,251 crore. Loan sanctions escalated to Rs 92,985 crore, marking a 22% growth, while loan disbursements rose to Rs 25,838 crore during the first half of the fiscal year.

Hudco's chairman, Sanjay Kulshreshta, attributed this success to stakeholder support and strategic emphasis on investment-grade projects. The company forecasts continued growth driven by government infrastructure initiatives, underscored by enhanced asset quality with declining non-performing assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

