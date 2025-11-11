Wall Street Rally: AI Stocks Surge Amid Government Shutdown Resolution
Wall Street experienced a strong rally led by gains in AI-related companies like Nvidia and Palantir after progress was made in ending a government shutdown. Tech stocks rebounded, and optimism surged despite ongoing economic concerns. Health insurers saw declines, while Eli Lilly reached an intraday record high.
Wall Street responded positively on Monday as major AI-related stocks like Nvidia and Palantir made substantial gains, buoyed by developments in Washington aimed at resolving the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. As federal funding faced an uncertain but promising path towards restoration, buying fervor gripped the market.
Significant tech stocks, which had faced recent losses, rebounded sharply. The S&P 500 technology index experienced a correction last week but recovered as Nvidia rose by nearly 5% and Palantir surged by 9%. Analysts noted this was a classic 'buy the dip' reaction in the market, particularly in the tech and AI sectors where earnings reports remain robust.
Despite ongoing challenges, optimism around artificial intelligence has driven a bullish sentiment in U.S. stocks throughout the year. However, concerns persist about economic stability and sector-specific spending, as illustrated by fluctuating airline stocks affected by staffing and flight disruptions, and health insurers responding to policy shifts without solace from the recently concluded Federal shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End
Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown
Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off