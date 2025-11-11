Taiwan on High Alert as Typhoon Fung-wong Approaches

Taiwan acted swiftly on Tuesday, evacuating over 3,000 residents in anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, which threatens to unleash substantial rainfall on its east coast.

Though weakened, Fung-wong is poised to impact the island's southwestern region of Kaohsiung on Wednesday, following a destructive path through the Philippines that left 18 dead. Despite its downgraded status, officials warned against complacency.

With domestic flights halted and schools in Hualien closed, the government urged citizens to avoid hazardous areas. Prior typhoon-induced floods in September underscore the potential risks as Fung-wong skirts Taiwan's eastern coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)