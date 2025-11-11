Left Menu

Global Energy Transition: India's and China's Transformative Role

COP30 President Andre Corrêa do Lago lauded India and China for their pivotal role in the global energy transition, emphasizing their impact on reducing clean technology costs. Both nations are leading in climate action, influencing global markets with advanced clean tech and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:19 IST
During the opening of COP30 in Belem, Brazil, President Andre Corrêa do Lago commended India and China for their significant contribution to the global energy transition. He praised their commitment to climate action, highlighting their success in driving down costs for clean technologies.

Do Lago noted China's exceptional leadership in clean tech manufacturing, particularly in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind energy, and battery production. He underscored the impact of China's scale on reducing global green technology costs, enabling wider affordability and adoption worldwide.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, COP30 underscores the importance of a fair and ambitious outcome to maintain trust in international climate agreements. Countries are submitting new climate plans, with India reiterating its commitment to multilateralism and urging developed nations to deliver on climate finance pledges.

