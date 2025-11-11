Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai
Realty firm Hiranandani Communities announces a senior living housing project, 'Elements,' at Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai, with an estimated revenue of Rs 300 crore. Partnering with GTB Group, the project will offer 400 units with holistic care facilities. Expansion plans include Panvel and Powai.
Hiranandani Communities is set to venture into the emerging sector of senior living by launching a new project titled 'Elements' at its Hiranandani Parks township in Oragadam, Chennai.
The development is expected to generate an estimated revenue of Rs 300 crore, with 400 units spread over 4.5 acres.
The company, alongside partner GTB Group, aims to offer premium senior living facilities, ensuring residents benefit from holistic care and assisted living within a secure, integrated township.
