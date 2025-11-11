Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction

Chilean scientists have raised alarms about the worsening plight of Humboldt penguins, recently declared endangered by Chile's Environment Ministry. With their habitats along Chile's Pacific coast, these penguins have seen numbers plummet from 45,000 in the late 1990s to fewer than 20,000 today.

Contributing factors to the decline include commercial fishing competition, habitat loss, pollution, bird flu, and climate change, according to researchers. Despite international bans on their trade, these threats continue unabated, causing scientists grave concern about the species' future.

Experts like Guillermo Cubillos and Paulina Arce emphasize the urgent need for stricter, more effective legislation. They argue that without meaningful conservation measures, the species' decline will continue, potentially leading to extinction.

