Crisis in Chile: Humboldt Penguins Face Extinction
Humboldt penguins in Chile, now classified as endangered, face dire threats from commercial fishing, pollution, and climate change. Scientists warn that without urgent action, numbers may decline further from an already reduced 20,000. Conservationists call for better legislation to protect these vulnerable seabirds and their coastal habitats.
Chilean scientists have raised alarms about the worsening plight of Humboldt penguins, recently declared endangered by Chile's Environment Ministry. With their habitats along Chile's Pacific coast, these penguins have seen numbers plummet from 45,000 in the late 1990s to fewer than 20,000 today.
Contributing factors to the decline include commercial fishing competition, habitat loss, pollution, bird flu, and climate change, according to researchers. Despite international bans on their trade, these threats continue unabated, causing scientists grave concern about the species' future.
Experts like Guillermo Cubillos and Paulina Arce emphasize the urgent need for stricter, more effective legislation. They argue that without meaningful conservation measures, the species' decline will continue, potentially leading to extinction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
