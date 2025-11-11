Left Menu

Tragedy at the Gates: Mourning the Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast

Chaos ensued at LNJP Hospital following a deadly explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, leaving families distraught as they identified the bodies of loved ones. Security was heightened, and access restricted as authorities managed the crisis, with the blast's toll reaching 12 casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:56 IST
Tragedy at the Gates: Mourning the Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The scene outside LNJP Hospital was one of chaos on Tuesday morning as families congregated at the gates, devastated after identifying the victims of the previous evening's blast. Others clung to the hope of news about missing loved ones.

The hospital's mortuary gates were heavily secured, allowing only authorized personnel to enter. Desperate family members pleaded for information, often breaking down in tears as ambulances continued to arrive and depart.

The aftermath of the explosion near Red Fort Metro Station was harrowing, with bodies arriving at the hospital in unrecognizable states. The death toll has risen to 12. Restrictions were enforced around the hospital premises, causing further distress among patients and their families.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025