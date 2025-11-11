Tragedy at the Gates: Mourning the Aftermath of the Red Fort Blast

The scene outside LNJP Hospital was one of chaos on Tuesday morning as families congregated at the gates, devastated after identifying the victims of the previous evening's blast. Others clung to the hope of news about missing loved ones.

The hospital's mortuary gates were heavily secured, allowing only authorized personnel to enter. Desperate family members pleaded for information, often breaking down in tears as ambulances continued to arrive and depart.

The aftermath of the explosion near Red Fort Metro Station was harrowing, with bodies arriving at the hospital in unrecognizable states. The death toll has risen to 12. Restrictions were enforced around the hospital premises, causing further distress among patients and their families.