Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Season of Severe Pollution

Delhi's air quality plummeted to 'severe' levels, with an AQI of 428, marking the city's first 'severe' day in 2025. Stagnant weather and local emissions worsened pollution. The government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, initiated emergency measures to counter the crisis, including hybrid schooling for young children.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:07 IST
Delhi experienced its first 'severe' air quality day of 2025 on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 428, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The usual AQI data release, typically updated by 4 p.m. daily, faced a delay, drawing concern as officials withheld an explanation for the disruption. The city's air quality, deteriorating over the past few days, worsened due to stagnant weather and local emissions, raising health risks across the population.

In light of severe pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced temporary hybrid schooling for young students, combining online and offline classes, to safeguard children's health. She emphasized strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with expanded enforcement teams and measures to curb pollution from construction sites.

Efforts are underway to control dust and ensure proper waste management, with 300 mist-spray systems set for installation. According to the latest data, transport emissions contributed significantly to pollution levels, heightened by farm fires in nearby states.

The weather department forecasts the continuation of 'very poor' air quality, with cooler temperatures enhancing pollution's impact. Authorities remain committed to addressing the crisis with determined action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

