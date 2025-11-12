India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

In a strong statement at the opening of the 30th UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil, India reinforced its dedication to multilateral climate cooperation and demanded enhanced finance commitments from developed countries. Representing the BASIC and LMDC groups, India underlined that climate finance remains a significant barrier to realizing greater climate ambitions.

Urging developed nations to honor their legal responsibilities, India emphasized Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which mandates financial support to developing countries. India called for a fifteen-fold increase in adaptation finance to support vulnerable populations worldwide and advocated for a clear definition of climate finance to facilitate this process.

India's delegates further pressed for equitable access to climate technologies, removing barriers to technology transfer. Warning against protectionist trade measures disguised as climate actions, India highlighted the importance of historical responsibilities and urged developed nations to invest more aggressively in negative emissions technologies, cautioning that unilateral measures could hinder global efforts.