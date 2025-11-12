Odisha Embarks on Mission PoWaR: Transforming Connectivity and Resources
Odisha's government has launched Mission PoWaR to ensure uninterrupted power, water, and road connectivity across the state. Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the initiative aims to improve living standards with a focus on speed, scale, and quality, targeting universal coverage by 2027.
The Odisha government has initiated Mission PoWaR to secure uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, and road connectivity throughout the state. This initiative comes as a response to enhance citizen living standards, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who envisions an integrated system for effective implementation.
A preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo devised an inter-ministerial committee to regularly review and report on project progress. District collectors are tasked with providing status updates to facilitate a roadmap and timeline for panchayat-level progress.
With aims for universal drinking water coverage by March 2027, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik emphasizes addressing fluoride contamination in affected areas. The mission promotes statewide last-mile connectivity through a saturation drive targeting underserved habitations.
