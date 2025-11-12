Odisha Embarks on Mission PoWaR: Transforming Connectivity and Resources

The Odisha government has initiated Mission PoWaR to secure uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, and road connectivity throughout the state. This initiative comes as a response to enhance citizen living standards, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who envisions an integrated system for effective implementation.

A preparatory meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo devised an inter-ministerial committee to regularly review and report on project progress. District collectors are tasked with providing status updates to facilitate a roadmap and timeline for panchayat-level progress.

With aims for universal drinking water coverage by March 2027, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik emphasizes addressing fluoride contamination in affected areas. The mission promotes statewide last-mile connectivity through a saturation drive targeting underserved habitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)