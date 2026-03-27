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Meghalaya Strengthens Water Supply with New MoU

The Meghalaya government has signed an MoU with the Centre to enhance rural drinking water supply under the National Jal Jeevan Mission. This agreement emphasizes coordination between state and Centre to ensure water access for rural households, aligning with the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:17 IST
Meghalaya Strengthens Water Supply with New MoU
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The Meghalaya government, on Friday, entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to bolster the implementation of rural drinking water supply across the state, officials disclosed.

This agreement was inked with the National Jal Jeevan Mission, part of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. State Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, participated virtually, reaffirming the state's commitment to provide safe drinking water to every household.

According to Sangma, over 83% of rural households in Meghalaya have been supplied with tap water, underlining the state's progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The collaboration aims to improve infrastructure and accelerate towards the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal', as stated in an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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