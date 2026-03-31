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Rajasthan Expands Daytime Power Supply to Farmers in Dausa and Karauli

Rajasthan's Chief Minister has announced the extension of daytime electricity for irrigation to Dausa and Karauli districts, enhancing power supply to 24 districts in total. This plan is part of a phased rollout across 50 districts, set to be completed by 2027, aiding 87,801 agricultural consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:52 IST
Rajasthan Expands Daytime Power Supply to Farmers in Dausa and Karauli
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In a significant move to support farmers, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared that farmers in Dausa and Karauli districts will soon benefit from daytime electricity for irrigation. The expansion extends the initiative to 24 districts across the state, as announced on the CM's social media handle 'X' recently.

This effort is part of a broader plan by the state government to provide daytime power supply for irrigation to farmers across all 50 districts by 2027, as per the revised Budget for 2024-25. Up until now, farmers in 22 districts have been receiving power supply in two daytime blocks.

In addition to boosting the irrigation efforts, significant enhancements in power infrastructure have been conducted in Dausa and Karauli, including setting up 24 new grid substations and increasing transformer capacity. The initiative aims to improve agricultural efficiency and ensure the safety and well-being of farmers.

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