Indigenous Protesters Demand Climate Action at COP30

Dozens of Indigenous protesters stormed the COP30 climate summit venue in Belem, Brazil, demanding urgent action on climate change and forest preservation on Tuesday.

The demonstrators, some waving land rights flags and holding signs like 'Our land is not for sale,' clashed with security guards as they sought entry to the compound, where global delegates were gathered. Among them was Nato, a Tupinamba leader, decrying threats from agribusiness, oil exploration, and illegal mining and logging.

Security responded with barricades, resulting in minor injuries to staff and the confiscation of heavy sticks from the crowd. The incident, currently under investigation, led to heightened security measures, but talks resumed with Brazilian President Lula highlighting Indigenous participation as crucial to negotiations.