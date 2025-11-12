Left Menu

Indigenous Protesters Demand Climate Action at COP30

Indigenous protesters breached security at the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, demanding urgent climate action and forest protection. Security guards were injured, and tensions highlighted the Indigenous communities' call for land rights and environmental guardianship amid ongoing industrial pressures in the Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:16 IST
Indigenous Protesters Demand Climate Action at COP30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of Indigenous protesters stormed the COP30 climate summit venue in Belem, Brazil, demanding urgent action on climate change and forest preservation on Tuesday.

The demonstrators, some waving land rights flags and holding signs like 'Our land is not for sale,' clashed with security guards as they sought entry to the compound, where global delegates were gathered. Among them was Nato, a Tupinamba leader, decrying threats from agribusiness, oil exploration, and illegal mining and logging.

Security responded with barricades, resulting in minor injuries to staff and the confiscation of heavy sticks from the crowd. The incident, currently under investigation, led to heightened security measures, but talks resumed with Brazilian President Lula highlighting Indigenous participation as crucial to negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Venkatesh Prasad's Vision: Reviving Karnataka Cricket with Game Changers

Venkatesh Prasad's Vision: Reviving Karnataka Cricket with Game Changers

 India
2
Groww's Promising IPO Launch Shines Light on Fintech Resilience

Groww's Promising IPO Launch Shines Light on Fintech Resilience

 India
3
State Grid's Role in Global Energy Security Unveiled

State Grid's Role in Global Energy Security Unveiled

 Brazil
4
BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh Claps Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh Claps Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025