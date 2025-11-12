Left Menu

Kovalam Beach Garners Blue Flag Certification for Fifth Year

Kovalam beach near Chennai has achieved the Blue Flag Certification for the fifth consecutive year. The achievement, highlighted by State Minister Thangam Thennarasu, is a result of government and community efforts to maintain eco-standards. Plans to certify ten more beaches in Tamil Nadu are underway.

  • India

Kovalam beach, a renowned tourist spot near Chennai, has once again been awarded the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification, marking its fifth consecutive year of eco-excellence for 2025-26.

State Minister for Finance and Environmental Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu, expressed his delight over this remarkable achievement in a social media post, emphasizing the government and local community's dedication to upholding top ecological standards.

Furthering this success, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu revealed plans to certify ten more Tamil Nadu beaches, ensuring that the state's coastal areas continue to meet global environmental criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

