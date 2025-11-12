Taiwan's Precautionary Measures Against Tropical Storm Fung-wong

Taiwan has taken significant precautionary measures in anticipation of Tropical Storm Fung-wong, evacuating more than 8,300 residents from coastal and mountainous areas and closing schools across its southern regions. This comes after the storm wreaked havoc in the Philippines, where it left a trail of destruction, including floods, landslides, and 27 fatalities.

The National Fire Agency reported 51 injuries by Wednesday morning due to heavy rains and flooding. With Fung-wong projected to make landfall later in the day, authorities prioritized evacuations, concentrating efforts in eastern Hualien County, already battered by a previous typhoon last month. A village in Hualien saw an overflowed creek submerge a car, as images shared highlighted the storm's severity.

Critical safety measures are underway, with closures of schools and offices widespread in central and southern Taiwan, including Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Tainan, while Taipei remains operational. Residents have been cautioned against venturing to the beaches, with predictions of waves reaching up to 16 feet and instructions to secure outdoor objects in preparation for the storm's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)