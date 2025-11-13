Left Menu

Ashtech Group Ventures Into Luxury Real Estate

Ashtech Group, known for construction materials and infrastructure, is venturing into real estate with a luxury project in Greater Noida, investing around Rs 1,800 crore on a 5.6-acre plot. This marks their first real estate venture as the sector thrives post-COVID, with plans for more projects ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:10 IST
Ashtech Group Ventures Into Luxury Real Estate
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ashtech Group is set to make its mark in the real estate sector by launching a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

The company has acquired a 5.6-acre plot for around Rs 300 crore, from which it plans to embark on its first real estate venture, as per a statement released on Thursday.

Led by director Sumit Agarwal, Ashtech Group has a diversified portfolio in construction materials and infrastructure, and now sees real estate as a promising new frontier due to booming market conditions post-COVID.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innova...

 India
2
Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

 India
4
GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025