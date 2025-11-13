Ashtech Group Ventures Into Luxury Real Estate
Ashtech Group, known for construction materials and infrastructure, is venturing into real estate with a luxury project in Greater Noida, investing around Rs 1,800 crore on a 5.6-acre plot. This marks their first real estate venture as the sector thrives post-COVID, with plans for more projects ahead.
Realty firm Ashtech Group is set to make its mark in the real estate sector by launching a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore.
The company has acquired a 5.6-acre plot for around Rs 300 crore, from which it plans to embark on its first real estate venture, as per a statement released on Thursday.
Led by director Sumit Agarwal, Ashtech Group has a diversified portfolio in construction materials and infrastructure, and now sees real estate as a promising new frontier due to booming market conditions post-COVID.
