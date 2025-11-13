Tragic Birthday Night: Fatal Nashik SUV Accident

A night of celebration ended tragically in Nashik, Maharashtra, as a 35-year-old man lost his life and five others were seriously injured in a horrific vehicle accident. The SUV the group was traveling in suffered a tyre burst during the early hours of Wednesday, hitting a divider before flipping multiple times.

The accident occurred in the Central Bus Stand area, as the group of friends was returning from a birthday party. The SUV, driven by Sudam Sonawane, lost control after the tyre burst, crashing into multiple objects including a road divider, street lights, and a tree, according to local police.

Following the crash, local residents quickly rushed to the scene, providing aid to the injured before transporting them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sagar Shinde, the vehicle's owner, succumbed to his injuries, while the others remain hospitalized. Authorities at Bhadrakali police station have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)