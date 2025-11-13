Left Menu

Tragic Birthday Night: Fatal Nashik SUV Accident

A night of birthday celebrations turned tragic in Nashik, Maharashtra, when a 35-year-old man died and five others were injured in an SUV crash. The vehicle suffered a tyre burst, hit a divider, and flipped multiple times, resulting in casualties. Local police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:51 IST
Tragic Birthday Night: Fatal Nashik SUV Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A night of celebration ended tragically in Nashik, Maharashtra, as a 35-year-old man lost his life and five others were seriously injured in a horrific vehicle accident. The SUV the group was traveling in suffered a tyre burst during the early hours of Wednesday, hitting a divider before flipping multiple times.

The accident occurred in the Central Bus Stand area, as the group of friends was returning from a birthday party. The SUV, driven by Sudam Sonawane, lost control after the tyre burst, crashing into multiple objects including a road divider, street lights, and a tree, according to local police.

Following the crash, local residents quickly rushed to the scene, providing aid to the injured before transporting them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sagar Shinde, the vehicle's owner, succumbed to his injuries, while the others remain hospitalized. Authorities at Bhadrakali police station have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

 India
3
Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Virginia

Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Vir...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025