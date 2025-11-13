Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

In a concerning incident off the coast of Okha, Gujarat, a section of an under-construction jetty collapsed, leaving one worker injured and triggering a swift rescue mission. The mishap took place on Thursday when one of the four pillars of a floating jetty gave way.

The Okha marine police, led by Sub Inspector RR Jaru, reported that around 10-12 workers were forced to leap into the Arabian Sea as the structure crumbled. While most emerged unscathed, one worker required hospital care due to his injuries.

This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in the region, following last year's tragic crane collapse at Okha jetty, which resulted in three fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)