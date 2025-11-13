Left Menu

Delhi's Industrial Upgrade: Dust Reduction and Infrastructure Revamp

The Delhi government is enhancing industrial areas to improve infrastructure and minimize dust pollution. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa outlined the plan for road redevelopment across 18 key industrial zones. Efforts include coordinated maintenance and smart pollution control strategies to benefit air quality, safety, and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Industries Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced initiatives to revamp industrial areas, focusing on infrastructure improvement and dust pollution reduction. A review meeting with Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) highlighted plans for road redevelopment in 18 crucial zones.

The minister emphasized a three-tier system for categorizing roads by development urgency and directed that all new roads should accommodate future utilities by including pre-laid ducts. This strategic move aims to minimize unnecessary excavation.

To bolster air quality, coordinated efforts among agencies like MCD, PWD, and DSIIDC are underway to repair potholes and reduce dust. Sirsa also urged actions against biomass burning and strengthening dust control through mechanized sweeping and other measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

