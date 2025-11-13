Delhi's Industrial Upgrade: Dust Reduction and Infrastructure Revamp

Delhi's Industries Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced initiatives to revamp industrial areas, focusing on infrastructure improvement and dust pollution reduction. A review meeting with Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) highlighted plans for road redevelopment in 18 crucial zones.

The minister emphasized a three-tier system for categorizing roads by development urgency and directed that all new roads should accommodate future utilities by including pre-laid ducts. This strategic move aims to minimize unnecessary excavation.

To bolster air quality, coordinated efforts among agencies like MCD, PWD, and DSIIDC are underway to repair potholes and reduce dust. Sirsa also urged actions against biomass burning and strengthening dust control through mechanized sweeping and other measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)