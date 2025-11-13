Paul Watson: The Anti-Whaling Rebel's New Marine Battle

Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson has vowed to continue his decades-long fight for marine conservation, focusing on threats like deep-sea mining and Norway's krill industry. Speaking at COP30 in the Amazonian city of Belem, Watson emphasized the oceans' pivotal role in mitigating climate change, particularly through phytoplankton oxygen production.

Watson, a former Greenpeace member and founder of Sea Shepherd, has gained notoriety for disrupting ocean exploitation activities. He celebrated the 2019 cessation of Japan's whaling in international waters and has shifted his focus to krill protection. With the High Seas Treaty set to start in January, Watson plans to confront Norway over its extensive krill harvesting for salmon farms.

Japan continues to seek Watson's arrest on trespassing charges related to a whaling boat incident. Despite these pressures, Watson remains confident, engaging with Brazilian officials at public events. A Brazilian government source indicated there would be no action against him, underscoring Watson's resilience against international legal challenges.

