After the Blaze: Galicia's Struggle with Ash and Contaminated Waters

The aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through Spain and Portugal continues to impact communities, particularly in Spain's northwestern Galicia region. Residents are now grappling with water contamination as autumn rains bring ash and sediment into the waterways, rendering drinking water unsafe.

Galicia's local crews struggle to manage clogged natural water filters, with officials warning residents in Villamartín de Valdeorras since October to avoid using water for drinking or cooking. The fires, fueled by conditions exacerbated by climate change, devastated homes, agriculture, and left livestock dead, with losses exceeding 600 million euros.

Spain's efforts to address the long-term impacts include drone-seeding to restore protective vegetation. As the nation grapples with these challenges, calls for national and global action on climate remain urgent amidst debates at the UN climate negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)