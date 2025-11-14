India Unveils First Indigenous High-Precision Diode Laser for Quantum Tech

India has taken a historic step toward technological self-reliance with the launch of its first indigenously developed high-precision and compact diode laser. Created by Prenishq Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Delhi and supported by the National Quantum Mission (NQM), this breakthrough marks a defining moment in India’s advancement in quantum science, secure communication, and next-generation computing.

The launch of the diode laser on 3 November 2025 during the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) reflects India’s accelerating momentum in building home-grown quantum-grade instrumentation. The event was graced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology, alongside senior scientific leaders including Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of NQM; and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

A Breakthrough Engineered for Quantum Research and Innovation

The precision diode laser developed by Prenishq is tailored for the demanding requirements of quantum experiments, higher-education laboratories, and advanced scientific applications. Its exceptional engineering delivers:

High beam quality with ultra-narrow linewidths

Superior long-term power and frequency stability

Robust performance across varied environmental conditions

Seamless integration with scientific instruments and industrial systems

With the ability to operate across a broad wavelength range—from ultraviolet to near-infrared—the laser becomes a versatile backbone for multiple quantum systems, from communication platforms to quantum processors.

Enabling the Future of Quantum-Secure Communication

One of the most transformative impacts of the new laser lies in its application to quantum-encrypted communication. Indian banks, financial institutions, and data-driven industries are poised to benefit as this technology enables quantum-safe transactions, ensuring secure transfer of sensitive financial data protected against emerging cyber threats.

The diode laser’s reliability and precision make it ideal for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, helping India move closer to deploying secure communication networks on a national scale—an essential component of future-proof cybersecurity.

Driving Photonic Quantum Computing and Scientific Discovery

In photonic quantum computing, stable and tunable diode lasers are essential for controlling qubits encoded in photons. Prenishq’s indigenous laser provides researchers with:

High frequency accuracy for qubit manipulation

Low noise characteristics critical for error-resilient quantum operations

These capabilities will empower Indian scientists to tackle complex computational challenges once deemed unsolvable—such as accelerating drug discovery, modeling advanced chemical processes, and optimizing energy systems.

Compact, Efficient, and Built for Real-World Deployment

The device features a small form factor, low power consumption, and a temperature-controlled design, ensuring reliability even in varying environmental conditions. For users in academia and industry, features like:

Plug-and-play setup ,

Optional fiber-coupled output , and

Minimal maintenance requirements

make the diode laser an attractive choice for large-scale adoption.

Moreover, the system’s low cost of ownership and assured availability position India as a competitive global supplier of quantum-ready laser systems—an achievement that simultaneously boosts affordability and technological sovereignty.

Strengthening India’s Indigenous Quantum Ecosystem Prenishq’s innovation aligns strongly with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a world leader in manufacturing advanced quantum technologies. The effort has been enabled through multiple national initiatives and incubators, including:

DST-NIDHI PRAYAS

National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS)

National Quantum Mission (NQM)

I-HUB Quantum Technology Foundation

IISER Pune

Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi

BITS BioCyTiH Foundation

TBI-KIET

These programs provided the critical funding, mentorship, research support, and testing infrastructure necessary to turn Prenishq’s laboratory innovation into a commercial-ready product.

Positioning India at the Forefront of Quantum Manufacturing With this indigenous high-precision diode laser, India has demonstrated its growing capability to produce world-class quantum-grade hardware. The achievement strengthens India’s position in the rapidly evolving global quantum landscape and underscores the nation’s commitment to building an end-to-end quantum technology ecosystem—from component manufacturing to large-scale quantum applications.

By combining performance, efficiency, and accessibility in a compact, reliable package, Prenishq’s diode laser lays the foundation for India’s next leap in scientific discovery, cybersecurity, and advanced computing.