Left Menu

Leopard Rescue Operation in Nashik: A Growing Wildlife Concern

Eight people, including two forest department staff, were injured during a two-hour operation to rescue a leopard in Nashik. The incident highlights the rising leopard population in the area, prompting government discussions on increasing preventive measures and compensation for injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:18 IST
Leopard Rescue Operation in Nashik: A Growing Wildlife Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Nashik as authorities and volunteers intervened to capture a leopard that had strayed into a densely populated area, leaving eight individuals injured.

The leopard's presence in regions such as Sant Kabir Nagar and Vanvihar Colony led to a two-hour coordinated effort to safely tranquilize and transport the animal to a wildlife treatment center. This incident has underscored the growing frequency of human-leopard encounters.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan acknowledged the rising leopard population, announcing plans to enhance monitoring with more cages, traps, and manpower. In light of potential threats to public safety, the government is discussing further measures, including compensatory schemes for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav

Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Prata...

 India
2
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

 India
3
Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Fin...

 India
4
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025