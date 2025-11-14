Leopard Rescue Operation in Nashik: A Growing Wildlife Concern

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Nashik as authorities and volunteers intervened to capture a leopard that had strayed into a densely populated area, leaving eight individuals injured.

The leopard's presence in regions such as Sant Kabir Nagar and Vanvihar Colony led to a two-hour coordinated effort to safely tranquilize and transport the animal to a wildlife treatment center. This incident has underscored the growing frequency of human-leopard encounters.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan acknowledged the rising leopard population, announcing plans to enhance monitoring with more cages, traps, and manpower. In light of potential threats to public safety, the government is discussing further measures, including compensatory schemes for those affected.

