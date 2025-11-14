Unlocking Prehistoric Secrets: Oldest RNA Recovered from Woolly Mammoth

In a remarkable scientific achievement, researchers have extracted the oldest-known RNA from a woolly mammoth that roamed Siberia approximately 39,000 years ago. This discovery offers promising new avenues for studying ancient organisms, surpassing previous expectations regarding RNA preservation.

The RNA was taken from the muscle tissue of a juvenile male mammoth named Yuka, whose well-preserved carcass was discovered in 2010 in Siberia's permafrost. Analysis of the RNA revealed active genes in Yuka's tissue around the time of its death, providing insights into the mammoth's biology.

This finding marks significant progress in paleogenetics, allowing scientists to explore gene expression patterns in Ice Age megafauna. Researchers emphasize that this study opens doors to future analyses of ancient RNA, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of extinct species.

