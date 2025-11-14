Left Menu

Unlocking Prehistoric Secrets: Oldest RNA Recovered from Woolly Mammoth

Scientists successfully extracted and sequenced the oldest-known RNA from a 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth named Yuka. This breakthrough offers a new understanding of prehistoric biology. The study reveals insights into gene expression and cellular stress at the time of Yuka's death, highlighting RNA's potential in paleogenetics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:33 IST
Unlocking Prehistoric Secrets: Oldest RNA Recovered from Woolly Mammoth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable scientific achievement, researchers have extracted the oldest-known RNA from a woolly mammoth that roamed Siberia approximately 39,000 years ago. This discovery offers promising new avenues for studying ancient organisms, surpassing previous expectations regarding RNA preservation.

The RNA was taken from the muscle tissue of a juvenile male mammoth named Yuka, whose well-preserved carcass was discovered in 2010 in Siberia's permafrost. Analysis of the RNA revealed active genes in Yuka's tissue around the time of its death, providing insights into the mammoth's biology.

This finding marks significant progress in paleogenetics, allowing scientists to explore gene expression patterns in Ice Age megafauna. Researchers emphasize that this study opens doors to future analyses of ancient RNA, contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of extinct species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

 Sweden
2
Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till November 28

Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till Nov...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

 Global
4
Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025