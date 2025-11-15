New Zealand's Population Shift: Surging Arrivals, Declining Citizens

In a post-census landscape, New Zealand is witnessing significant population changes marked by high immigration rates and increased emigration of citizens. Fertility rates continue to fall as the population diversifies with more Māori and Asian communities.

According to StatsNZ, in the year ending February 2024, immigration hit an all-time high, but by September 2025, arrivals had dramatically declined. This shift has resulted in New Zealand's population growth aligning with the OECD average, with economic factors prompting some of these trends.

Major cities like Auckland remain vital hubs for population growth due to immigration and natural increases. Internal migration has slowed, with fewer Aucklanders moving to other regions. These changes highlight the complex factors driving New Zealand's evolving demographic landscape.

