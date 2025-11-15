Delhi Boosts Sanitation with Rs 175 Crore Aid to MCD

The Delhi government is taking significant strides to improve the city's sanitation, providing a special assistance of Rs 175 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for garbage disposal, as stated by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday.

While inspecting sanitation in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden, Minister Sood noted that the government is contemplating the allocation of further funds to support the civic body's cleanliness efforts. This financial boost is intended to clear outstanding contractor payments.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives, efforts are underway to rectify past mismanagement issues that derailed the sanitation system. Ministers are actively overseeing operations to ensure a cleaner Delhi, with visible improvements anticipated soon.

