Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising Toxic Levels

Delhi's air quality remains very poor, with 16 stations reporting severe AQI levels. The capital saw a dip in temperature, while PM10 and PM2.5 remain dominant pollutants. Stubble burning and vehicular emissions are significant contributors to pollution levels in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality stayed in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as 16 monitoring stations logged 'severe' AQI readings.

The city's brief relief from a three-day severe air quality streak ended with the AQI revisiting the 'very poor' range at 386, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

Bawana and Wazirpur recorded alarming AQI levels, with the dominant pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5. Stubble burning and vehicular emissions remained key contributors, heightening health concerns for the capital's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

