Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising Toxic Levels

Delhi's air quality stayed in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as 16 monitoring stations logged 'severe' AQI readings.

The city's brief relief from a three-day severe air quality streak ended with the AQI revisiting the 'very poor' range at 386, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

Bawana and Wazirpur recorded alarming AQI levels, with the dominant pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5. Stubble burning and vehicular emissions remained key contributors, heightening health concerns for the capital's residents.

